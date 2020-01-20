'Panga' Director Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer Reveals How She Cast The Actors For Her Film

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is currently gearing up for the release of Panga. The movie Panga is featuring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the pivotal roles. Recently, in an interview with a media publication, the director of the film spoke about her process of casting. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that her way of casting has no connection with an actor's personal or political opinion. She mentioned that her way of casting totally depends on the actor's talent and the demand of the story.

Here is what Ashwiny said about her casting process

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that when it comes to casting she goes by her gut feeling and also by the actor's ability to perform. She also said that whether it is Swara, Richa or even Kangana, they are brilliant actors according to Ashwiny. She also mentioned that being a film director she first sees the character in the actor on screen. She believes that this process is important for her instead of an actor's political opinions. She also feels that as a director she constantly has to think about how the actors are as individuals off the screen.

When Ashwiny was asked about differences of opinion and professionalism, she said that who does not have an opinion. She also believes that the household we live in, people can have different opinions on regular things but it does not mean that people cannot co-exist. Two people from different political ideology and beliefs can work together in a film if they believe in the story, said Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

When Ashwiny was asked if being called a female filmmaker bother her. Ashwiny answered this question, saying that it does bother her and she surely knows that she is a female and it has nothing to do with what she does as a storyteller. She also feels that most of the time the audience do not even know who the director is. They will just go watch the film for the stars and she is happy with that because any director wants his or her film to be the most-watched. The film Panga is scheduled to release on January 24.

