Panga: Kangana Ranaut All Set To Break Stereotypes In THIS First Look Of The Film

Kangana Ranaut is all set to break stereotypes by playing the role of a new-age mother in her upcoming film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi. Just yesterday, the makers of the film revealed the release date of the film's trailer. Sharing the first look of the actress, Rangoli Chandel in a series of posts said that Ranaut will essay the role of a mother again after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Chandel took to her Twitter account and wrote that many actresses' find it a big insult to play the role of a mother on screen, but Kangana is not afraid

Panga first look out!

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India 🙏 #Panga #24thJanuary — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

In another tweet, she also dished out praise on Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that instead of 'hiding her motherhood', she flaunts it on the screen which is applaudable.

This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films 🥰🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

About the film:

Panga revolves around a family that laughs, cries and dreams together. "I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique," Ashwiny said in a statement. "When Ashwiny narrated the story of 'Panga', I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film," Kangana said.

