Panga: Kangana Ranaut All Set To Break Stereotypes In THIS First Look Of The Film

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut is all set to break stereotypes by playing the role of a new-age mother in her upcoming film, Panga. Take a look at the first look below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Panga

Kangana Ranaut is all set to break stereotypes by playing the role of a new-age mother in her upcoming film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi. Just yesterday, the makers of the film revealed the release date of the film's trailer. Sharing the first look of the actress, Rangoli Chandel in a series of posts said that Ranaut will essay the role of a mother again after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Chandel took to her Twitter account and wrote that many actresses' find it a big insult to play the role of a mother on screen, but Kangana is not afraid 

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

Panga first look out! 

READ: Kangana Ranaut In 2019: A Glimpse Of The 'Manikarnika' Star's Movies, Controversies & More

In another tweet, she also dished out praise on Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that instead of 'hiding her motherhood', she flaunts it on the screen which is applaudable. 

About the film: 

Panga revolves around a family that laughs, cries and dreams together. "I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique," Ashwiny said in a statement. "When Ashwiny narrated the story of 'Panga', I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film," Kangana said.

READ: Panga Trailer To Be Out On This Date, Reveals Kangana Ranaut

READ: Panga To Clash With Street Dancer 3D: It's Kangana Ranaut Vs Varun

 

 

Published:
