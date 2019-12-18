Kangana Ranaut In 2019: A Glimpse Of The 'Manikarnika' Star's Movies, Controversies & More

Kangana Ranaut, the popular star of Indian cinema, was reportedly spotted by Anurag Basu in a coffee shop in Mumbai, who went ahead and offered Ranaut her first Bollywood movie. She, who debuted in Bollywood with Basu's Gangster in 2006, has carved a niche for herself in a short span. In a career spanning less than a decade, Kangana has been a part of some box office hits like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Krrish 3, Tanu weds Manu Returns, among others. Other than being a prolific actor, Kangana also made her directorial debut in 2019. Other than her directorial debut, the Queen actor was in the news for various reasons. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut's top news in 2019.

(Source: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut in 2019

'I'm directing': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's first movie of the year was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie from the start was embroiled into controversy over auteurship. The movie was in the news when the director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish) accused Kangana of hijacking his film. He allegedly stated that Kangana went behind his back, to the producers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and complained about his working style. The situations apparently got so worse that Krish quit the project halfway. This resulted in Kangana directing the movie. The movie released on January 25, is reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

I'm dating- Kangana Ranaut

In a recent media event, the 31-year-old actor opened about her love life. She stated she is die-hard romantic and has never been out of love. She also confirmed that she is in a serious relationship with a mysterious man. She further pondered upon her marriage plans and her ideal man.

Controversies in 2019

Kangana Ranaut is no new to controversies. The actor is known for her outspoken nature. In 2019, Kangana Ranaut was in the news for her jibe with a senior reporter. Following which, the actor was banned by the Media Guilt, who boycotted her from media events. It was only after producer, Ekta Kapoor intervened and cleared the matter.

Criticism for 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut will soon make her Tamil film debut with AL Vijay's Thalaivi which is based on former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The makers of the forthcoming movie recently released the teaser of the film. Soon after which, Kangana Ranaut fell prey to criticism for her prosthetic make-up.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chander's reply to trolls:

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

What to expect from Kangana Ranaut in 2020

The upcoming year, 2020, is going to bring many surprises for her fans. The Bollywood star, who will make her South India film debut, will also stun her fans with an action-packed role in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad. Other than the action-drama, Kangana Ranaut will also feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga.

