New 'Panga' Poster Features Kangana Ranaut And Richa Chadha As Jaya And Meenu, See Pic

Panga is an upcoming sports drama film helmed by Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. As the movie nears its release on January 24, 2020, the makers of the film have been promoting the film in full swing by releasing different character posters of the film. Actor Richa Chadha, who will be playing the role of Meenu, Kangana Ranaut's character Jaya's childhood friend, took to Instagram to share the new poster of Panga with Kangana and herself sitting on stairs and smiling.

Take a look at the poster:

The makers of Panga have been sharing the posters of the film since Friday with an announcement of the trailer launch of the film which is scheduled to take place on December 23, 2020. All the posters emphasize the fact that the story of the film is relatable for everyone thereby creating an intrigue among the audience. The posters of Panga have a common headline that states, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain." (Those that dream can take up a challenge).

Take a look at all the posters:

More about Panga

Panga, helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious, will feature actors Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta among others in prominent roles. The plot of Panga is inspired by the life of a national level female kabbadi player from India. The movie follows her struggle and triumphs as she overcomes all the stereotypes with the love and support of her family. Panga is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

