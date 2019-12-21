Kangana Ranaut Introduces Her Family On The New Poster Of 'Panga'; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut has evidently garnered a lot of praise for her versatile performances in films like Manikarnika and Tanu Weds Manu. It was not long before the first look of Kangana's upcoming film Thalaivi was released, now poster for her first release in 2020 Panga has been revealed. Panga will reportedly be a light-hearted slice of life film about a national-level kabaddi player.

Panga first look posters

It was later revealed by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram that the trailer for the film will release on December 23, 2019. Panga is scheduled to release on January 23, 2020. The film was reportedly in production for two years from the scripting stage to post-production. While speaking to a news daily, it was revealed by director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari that Kangana and she have become good friends through the course of the film. Post the release of Panga, Kangana Ranaut will feature in Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

