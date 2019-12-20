"Kangana Ranaut Was Really Upset, In Tears At Times,” Revealed Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently in an interview with a media portal talked about her equation with Kangana Ranaut. In the interview, Ashwiny Iyer revealed that Kangana gets really upset and in tears due to the constant comments she faces. Read on to know more about this story.

Kangana Ranaut and Ashwini Iyer are the new BFFs in town

Kangana Ranaut’s look from her upcoming film Panga was released yesterday, December 19, 2019. The look has been garnering great response online. Recently, the director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, talked about their equation in an interview. Ashwiny Iyer revealed that she and Kangana Ranaut have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. She said that she realised that when Kangana loves someone, she will take care of them all her life.

Panga marks the first collaboration between Ashwiny Iyer and Kangana Ranaut. The two have reportedly bonded really well on and off set. The bond that this duo share is quite visible on social media as well as in this interview. In the interview, Ashwiny Iyer revealed that she and Kangana Ranaut bonded during the difficult times during the course of the film. She said that there were times when Kangana was really upset and in tears. Ashwiny Iyer revealed that as Kangana’s friend, she could only support her. She then went on to talk about everyone commenting on Kangana. She said that everyone keeps commenting, she will naturally get affected. She is only human, pointed out the director.

Ashwiny Iyer also praised Kangana Ranaut’s acting skills. She said that Kangana puts her best foot forward for every role that she takes up. Ashwiny Iyer also revealed that Kangana Ranaut has put on some weight, but her body type is such that it does not look extra on her. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Panga is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

