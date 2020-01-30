'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office: Guess Who Made It To The 50-crore Club

Kangana Ranaut kick-started her new year with the movie Panga. The actor is seen essaying the role of an Indian kabaddi player. Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the movie features Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The storyline of the movie revolves around a mother who had to quit her ambitions for her family. It is produced by Fox Star Studios and hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Panga has been doing a fair business at the box office till now.

However, fans have been comparing the movie Panga with Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D as the two movies hit the theatres on the same date. While Street Dancer 3D is well-received by the audience in the theatre, Panga is experiencing a downfall at the box office. Here is a detailed comparison between the two films.

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D box office collection

Panga had a grand opening at its first weekend as the movie grossed a total of ₹13 crores approximately. The movie faced a major downfall on its first Monday as the figures came down ₹1.65 crores approximately. According to the film analyst, Taran Adarsh, the movie grossed a total of ₹1.65 and ₹1.62 crores approximately on its first Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The movie has grossed a total collection of ₹19.83 crores at the box office till now.

#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D did an extremely good business at the box office in its first weekend and has finally managed to enter the ₹50 crores club. The movie approximately collected a total of ₹40 crores in its first weekend. The movie collection came down to ₹4.65 crores on its first Monday and since then it is steadily sliding downwards with a collection of ₹3.58 crores only on Wednesday. The total collection of the movie till now is ₹53.34 crores reportedly.

#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

