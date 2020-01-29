'Street Dancer 3D' Star Shraddha Kapoor Says, 'Varun Has A Special Place In Her Heart'

Shraddha Kapoor is seen promoting her next Street Dancer 3D on several occasions. In an interview with a news publication, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about her relationship with co-actor and school friend Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor had a lot to reminisce in the interview.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs

Street Dancer 3D is a dance drama with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan essaying excellent characters. When the interviewer asked about her experience of working with Varun Dhawan, she explained that Varun and she were best friends but in rival schools. All they had to talk about was comparing the two schools.

They often got into innocent banters of whose school was better. She mentioned that it is easy to work with him since he is a close friend. She further mentioned that Varun Dhawan holds a special place in her life as well as her heart. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s friendship has only grown over the years. Shraddha mentioned that she has seen Varun grow into a down to earth and easily approachable person.

Shraddha and Varun during promotions:

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Fashionista’s Dream With Her Street Dancer 3D Promotional Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor also said that Varun Dhawan is a happy-go-lucky lad with natural charms. He is the centre of attraction because of his personality. After filming several dance flicks with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor believes that he is a delight to work with.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Embrace The Cold In Delhi For Street Dancer 3D

In the interview, she was asked about her dance experience and how she essays difficult choreography with ease. But Shraddha clarified that it was always her dream to dance in a film. However, she said that it does not come easy. Every time she has to be on stage or do a new choreography, she has her panic moments.

Also Raed | Don't Have Money, Will Give It Back: Shraddha Kapoor To Paps As Varun Dhawan Buys Her Gift

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.