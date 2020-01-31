Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D: Who Is Winning The BO Collection Race?

The much-awaited clash between Street Dancer 3D and Panga finally happened and fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite actors in action. However, it was previously cleared out by Street Dancer 3D director Remo that he does not see the release of these two films as a box office clash. Kangana was also seen promoting her film on Remo’s Dance Plus reality show. Both movies opened to positive reviews from fans.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Tweets 'Let's Lose With Love' Reflecting On Panga's Low BO Collection

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D box office collections

Also Read | Panga Tamilrockers Incident: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Leaked Online

Street Dancer 3D

This Remo D’Souza directed third instalment of the ABCD franchise did considerably well at the box office. The film opened to a staggering ₹10 crore collection. The collections currently stand at ₹56.77 crores approximately. Check out this post by Taran Adarsh as he summarised the movie's earnings.

#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Takes Over International Markets; See Box Office Collection

Pangaa

Panga has currently managed to touch the ₹20 crore mark at the box office. The film opened to a collection of a mere ₹2 crores approximately. However, the film grew in popularity due to positive word of mouth and picked up during the weekdays. The film currently stands at an approximate of ₹21.36 crores. This Kangana Ranaut starrer is expected to soon rise in numbers at the box office and rake in more moolah. Check out Taran Adarsh's post here for a detailed idea of the movie's total collection.

#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Also Read | 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Day 4 Box Office Collections Affected By 'Monday Blues'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.