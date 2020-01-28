'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Day 4 Box Office Collections Affected By 'Monday Blues'

Street Dancer 3D and Panga both opened on the Republic Day weekend of 2020. The films were expected to splash at the box office and shine through the previously released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but the two films are only evidently showing average footfalls to the theatres.

Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D managed to get in approximately ₹ 41.23 crores on its first weekend whereas Panga brought in ₹14.91 crores. Read below to know the day four box office results of Panga and Steet Dancer 3D.

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D - box office day 4

#Panga dips on Day 4... Was important to hold at Day 1 levels for a respectable Week 1 total... Unable to improve its BO prospects beyond select metros... Weak in mass circuits... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 16.56 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

#StreetDancer3D slips on Day 4... Decent hold in mass belt/single screens... Metros/multiplexes go downhill... Trending much lower than #ABCD2 [2015]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 45.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D suffered a 55% drop on its first Monday, earning approximately ₹4.65 crores. Panga, on the other hand, has witnessed a 40% drop earning ₹1.65 crores. While Street Dancer 3D stands at a total of ₹45.88 crores, Panga stands at ₹16.56 crores. Both the films are facing unexpected competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the film continues its glorious run at the box office even on the third weekend.

#Tanhaji continues to pose tough competition to new releases... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress... Will cross #Kick [today] and #Simmba [coming days]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 228.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

Image courtesy - Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan Instagram

