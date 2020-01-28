The Debate
'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Day 4 Box Office Collections Affected By 'Monday Blues'

Bollywood News

'Panga' and 'Street Dancer 3D' have registered minor footfalls on their first Monday. Read below to know the day four performance of both films at the theatres.

panga

Street Dancer 3D and Panga both opened on the Republic Day weekend of 2020. The films were expected to splash at the box office and shine through the previously released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but the two films are only evidently showing average footfalls to the theatres.

Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D managed to get in approximately ₹ 41.23 crores on its first weekend whereas Panga brought in ₹14.91 crores. Read below to know the day four box office results of Panga and Steet Dancer 3D.

Also read: Did Richa Chadha & Kangana Ranaut get along well on 'Panga' sets? 'Fukrey' actor answers

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D - box office day 4

Also read: Kangana's 'Panga' flies high; Varun-Shraddha's 'Street Dancer 3D' sees substantial growth

Also read: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' overshadows 'Panga' and 'Street Dancer 3D'

Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D suffered a 55% drop on its first Monday, earning approximately  ₹4.65 crores. Panga, on the other hand, has witnessed a 40% drop earning  ₹1.65 crores. While Street Dancer 3D stands at a total of  ₹45.88 crores, Panga stands at  ₹16.56 crores. Both the films are facing unexpected competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the film continues its glorious run at the box office even on the third weekend. 

Also read: 'Street Dancer 3D' inches closer to Rs. 50 crore, while 'Panga' fares below expectations

Also read: Street Dancer vs Panga: Rangoli Chandel agrees with KRK on what didn’t do justice to 'gem'

Image courtesy - Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan Instagram

 

 

