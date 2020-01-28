Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Takes Over International Markets; See Box Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga garnered good reviews because of its content. However, the film is struggling to attract viewers to the theatres. Panga and Street Dancer 3D released on the same day and hence the movie is struggling.

However, Panga has opened well in the international markets with approximately $611,00 which is around 4.3 crores in its opening weekend. Panga grossed around $290K in the US, $15K in ME, $48k in Australia and $58K in the UK. Film analysts believe that Panga’s collection will increase with word of mouth.

In India on Day 1, Panga earned Rs. 2.70 crores and saw an increase on Day 2 with a collection of Rs. 5.61 crores. Sunday proved to be good for Panga as it earned around Rs 6.60 crores. While the box office collection of Panga suggests a regular increase, but when compared to the other release of the week, Street Dancer 3D, Panga is turning out to be quite cold.

According to the film expert, Girish Johar Panga will receive a positive word of mouth to rule the box office. Johar further said that Panga trailer was good and the story is socially relevant. It is an uplifting film for women folk that they can still pursue their dreams even after marriage.

About the movie Panga:

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga theatrically released on January 24, 2020.

