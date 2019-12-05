Panipat Actor Sanjay Dutt Gets Emotional, Recalls Time In Jail On The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is known for its humorous interviews with film stars and promoting their upcoming projects. Recently, the cast of Panipat visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie among the Indian masses and also receive goodwill for the same. On the sets of the show, Kapil Sharma initiated a conversation with Sanjay Dutt regarding his term in jail, which made the latter emotional. Here are some tidbits from The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode featuring the cast of Panipat:

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional, recalls his jail days on The Kapil Sharma Show

In a promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, the entire set gets emotional when Sanjay Dutt walks down through his term in jail. In an ongoing conversation, Kapil Sharma asks Sanjay Dutt about the scenes from his biopic Sanju that showcased him working in prison by making furniture, paper bags and starting a radio show. When Kapil Sharma asks Sanjay Dutt whether could they not skip working by making excuses, he replies saying, it is only by working inside the jail and earning points that you can decrease your serving term inside.

The set of The Kapil Sharma Show gets emotional at the moment when Kapil Sharma asks Sanjay Dutt about what did he do of the money he earned from serving his term in jail. To which, the Panipat actor replied saying that he used that money to buy gifts for her sisters on occasion of Rakhi (Raksha Bandhan). The entire set, including the audience, lauded the actor’s efforts that he made during his sentenced term in jail.

Panipat cast

Panipat is a historical period film based on the third battle of Panipat. Ashutosh Gowariker helms the upcoming period drama. Panipat cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kohlapure, and Zeenat Aman in the leading roles. Panipat is scheduled for a box-office release on December 6, 2019.

