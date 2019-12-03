Panipat Cast Is All Praises For Sanjay Dutt's Role As Ahmad Shah Abdali

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in the upcoming historical drama Panipat: The Great Betrayal. Abdali is the antagonist of the movie. Arjun Kapoor shared a video of the unveiling of Ahmad Shah Abdali, which shows some behind-the-scenes snippets from the film.

Unveiling Ahmad Shah Abdali:

The first scene in the movie shows how Sanjay Dutt is transformed into Abdali. He can be seen wearing the headgear, fake beard and moustache of the character. While the video shows small snippets of the making, director Ashutosh Gowariker talked about how he was sure during the scripting of the film that Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Abdali.

Next, Arjun Kapoor shares his experience with Sanjay Dutt. He talks about how some people have a personality that shows through the camera. Arjun calls him 'a big-screen hero'. Arjun added that Sanjay Dutt is larger than life on camera and fills the screen.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Parvati Bai in the movie, also shared her experience with Sanjay Dutt. Kriti shared that she loves his personality. She also talked about how one gets awestruck by him and all you can do is stare at him. Sanon also added that a villain needs to be strong and powerful. Only then one will be able to enjoy the war and drama. In the end, Kriti shared that she doesn't think that anybody else could've played the role better than Sanjay. The last scene of the video shows Sanjay and Ashutosh shaking hands as everyone around claps for the actor.

Panipat is all set to release on December 6. The movie will show the brave Maratha warriors warring against the Afghani invaders in the Third Battle of Panipat. The historical drama will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh.

