Panipat Row: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-starrer Gets Relief, Bombay HC Clears Release

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt will release as per schedule on December 6. As per reports, the Bombay High Court quashed a case filed by a Marathi novelist, Vishwas Patil who had accused the makers of plagiarism. The court refused to entertain the plea filed by Vishwas Patil and rejected his demand for the makers to hold a screening for him.

As per reports, Justice S C Gupte, responding to the case filed by Vishwas Patil, said that Maratha warriors being showcased in a positive light was not ‘copyright-able.’ The judge also expressed dismay over Patil approching the court and conveying his apprehension, reports claimed. The court also dismissed his request for the makers to arrange a screening for him.

Vishwas Patil has claimed that the plot of the movie tracing the 18th century Battle of Panipat has been lifted from his book Panipat, that was published in 1988. "The moment I watched the trailer, I was very sure they (the makers) had stolen the soul of my book, and then there was no other alternative left but to go to the court. I have asked them to show me both the script and the movie. If I am wrong and they have not lifted from my plot, then I'll publicly apologise, else they have to compensate," Patil had told PTI.

Though the arguement is that the historic battle is a part of the public domain, he claimed in the report that the makers had 'lifted' several ideas from his book, like that of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau, being a warrior.

"No history book has shown her as a woman wielding a sword... she, for the longest time, has been seen as a feeble woman only. I was the first person to give a sword in her hand... I wrote the book in that way... be it the dialogues, plots or sub plots. And this is just one of the many examples," Patil said.

He added, "I have spent eight years with his project ('Panipat'), six with the book and two with the play. Not putting up a fight was not an option. Also, I think one needs to take on these big companies and directors, otherwise they will make a habit out of this and go on stealing the hard work of poor writers."

Earlier, director Ashutosh Gowariker denied that the book was adapted from Vishwas Patil’s book. He had reportedly claimed then that plot was inspired by TS Shejwalkar’s book. Panipat features Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali. The movie also features Zeenat Aman, Sharad Kelkar, Padmini Kolhapure, among others.

