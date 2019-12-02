Panipat: Netizens Can't Stop Raving About 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai', Calls It 'a Gem'

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical period drama film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The trailer of the movie received a mixed response from the audiences. A new of from the film Sapna Hai Sach Hai has been released, and the fans cannot stop raving about it. Check out fans' reaction to the song.

Loving it, say fans

Just mesmerizing song frm@AjayAtulOnline , both

Stars are just fabulous gvg original

Songs in duplicate era salute@shreyaghoshal is livng legend

Dont have words to describe#ShreyaGhoshal ❤️@AbhayJodhpurkar has different

Beautiful voice #SapnaHaiSachHaihttps://t.co/xx6YTprWui — Vinay Savashe (@vinayaksavashe) December 2, 2019

#SapnaHaiSachHai 😍♥️

Wooww already loving it🥰@kritisanon Ur expressions describe the feeling of marrying ur love n that happiness to be his forever 👏🏻😘🤗✨

Only 4days left for #Panipat release 🤩💪🏻🚩🔥https://t.co/dLPinIDB9x — Sweety ♡ (@parjuneeti_b) December 2, 2019

#SapnaHaiSachHai #Panipat

Her Eyes and Expressions in this song makes u fall in Love with her!! 😘😍💕 #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/d74stqlt4p — Sanjay Yadav | ❤ 💯% #followback (@Sanjay_Ydav) December 2, 2019

About the song

The melodious song is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar & Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed by duo Ajay-Atul. Lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. It shows the marriage of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai, played by Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, respectively.

