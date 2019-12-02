The Debate
Panipat: Netizens Can't Stop Raving About 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai', Calls It 'a Gem'

Bollywood News

'Panipat' is a historical action drama film starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Kriti Sanon. Check out fan reactions for its new song 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai'

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
panipat

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical period drama film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The trailer of the movie received a mixed response from the audiences. A new of from the film Sapna Hai Sach Hai has been released, and the fans cannot stop raving about it. Check out fans' reaction to the song.

Loving it, say fans

About the song

The melodious song is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar & Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed by duo Ajay-Atul. Lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. It shows the marriage of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai, played by Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, respectively.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
