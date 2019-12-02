Panipat: Netizens Can't Stop Raving About 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai', Calls It 'a Gem'

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical period drama film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The trailer of the movie received a mixed response from the audiences. A new of from the film Sapna Hai Sach Hai has been released, and the fans cannot stop raving about it. Check out fans' reaction to the song.
#Panipat -— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 2, 2019
best song = #SapnaHaiSachHai ....
Loved it... #KritiSanon #ArjunKapoor
Such lovely, melodious— Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) December 2, 2019
track #SapnaHaiSachHaihttps://t.co/FkUxhqWC5P
Loved the song, just loved
the beautiful
way it present. #Panipat
Superbley sing @shreyaghoshal @arjunk26 n @kritisanon
both looks so good
on screen, superb chemistry.❤ @AshGowariker #SunitaGowariker pic.twitter.com/VC7wN9OmVg
#SapnaHaiSachHai this is a gem !!! @AtulComposer lovely.— Akhil panwar (@ShreyaAkhil) November 28, 2019
Just mesmerizing song frm@AjayAtulOnline , both— Vinay Savashe (@vinayaksavashe) December 2, 2019
Stars are just fabulous gvg original
Songs in duplicate era salute@shreyaghoshal is livng legend
Dont have words to describe#ShreyaGhoshal ❤️@AbhayJodhpurkar has different
Beautiful voice #SapnaHaiSachHaihttps://t.co/xx6YTprWui
#SapnaHaiSachHai from #Panipat is out. Beautifully sung by @shreyaghoshal and @AbhayJodhpurkar— Arka Choudhury (@arkachoudhury7) December 2, 2019
Listen to it on YouTube: https://t.co/f2RZ2WH1BL pic.twitter.com/UCdnUcB2wF
#SapnaHaiSachHai 😍♥️— Sweety ♡ (@parjuneeti_b) December 2, 2019
Wooww already loving it🥰@kritisanon Ur expressions describe the feeling of marrying ur love n that happiness to be his forever 👏🏻😘🤗✨
Only 4days left for #Panipat release 🤩💪🏻🚩🔥https://t.co/dLPinIDB9x
#SapnaHaiSachHai #Panipat— Sanjay Yadav | ❤ 💯% #followback (@Sanjay_Ydav) December 2, 2019
Her Eyes and Expressions in this song makes u fall in Love with her!! 😘😍💕 #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/d74stqlt4p
Thank you @AjayAtulOnline for this truly magical track and queen @shreyaghoshal 's combination with @AbhayJodhpurkar is so soulful ❤️😭 #SapnaHaiSachHai #Panipat https://t.co/y95FMBOncM— Divya Iyer!💗 #Teamshreya 😍 (@divsLoveSG) November 28, 2019
The melodious song is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar & Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed by duo Ajay-Atul. Lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. It shows the marriage of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai, played by Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, respectively.
