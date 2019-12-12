Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Cut By 11 Minutes After Relentless Protests In Rajasthan

Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat that released on December 6 is going through its share of controversy in Rajasthan. A certain community isn't happy with the film's portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal. Sources have stated that the producers have deleted the controversial scenes related to Maharaja Surajmal, submitted the film to the censor board and received the certificate with the film's length cut by 11 minutes.

Reason for controversy

In the movie Panipat, the Jat ruler is reportedly seen as a greedy emperor who refuses to help the Maratha forces in the battle of Panipat, unless he is given the control of the Agra Fort. This depiction of the ruler enraged the Jat community of Rajasthan and the reacting to it, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged the Censor Board to take note of the claims that Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat had wrongly portrayed Maharaja Surajmal. He also urged distributors to have a dialogue with Rajasthan's Jat community, some of whose members are offended by the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt.

About the film

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. Arjun plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army and the movie allegedly shows Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal as a greedy emperor, who wanted to conquer the Red Fort of Agra and denied help to Maratha army during the Panipat battle.

Box office collection of the film:

Released on December 6, Panipat raked in a business of ₹4.12 crores on its opening day, recording a decent number. According to the latest box office reports, the Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer worked wonders at the box office over the weekend, as the movie did a business of a whopping ₹13.75 crores.

