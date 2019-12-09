'Panipat' Or 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Which Film Will Be The Box Office Winner?

The Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has been in the buzz right since its inception. The film finally released this Friday on December 6, 2019, and saw a clash with the equally ambitious historical drama Panipat which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh has been received well by the viewers. According to the reports by Box Office India, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has minted Rs 8.5 crores on its first day. The weekend saw a further rise in the collections as the film garnered Rs 11.5 crores at the box office reportedly.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is faring better than Arjun Kapoor's period drama at box office

There has been reportedly a 40 per cent increase in the box office collections of the film which clearly states that the audience is preferring Pati Patni Aur Woh as their first choice. The film is being touted as a wholesome entertainer. The numbers are expected to rise further by a positive word of mouth. Talking about the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat, the total collections of the film from the Friday and Saturday collections are amounting to Rs 5.75 to 6 crores reportedly. The film is struggling to cope up with the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

The film Panipat caught up in controversy

The film has reportedly also been embroiled in a controversy. It has been receiving backlash on social media for the negative portrayal of a particular character who is actually a respected figure in the Maratha community. This may lead to a negative word of mouth which may affect the box office collections of the film. However, the film has been receiving praise for the performances of the star cast. The film also stars Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, and Padmini Kolhapure. While Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz, Panipat is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It will be interesting to see which film emerges victorious at the box office over the coming weeks.

