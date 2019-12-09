Panipat: Rajasthan Tourism Minister Demands Film Be 'banned', Says 'facts Are Distorted'

Rajasthan tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh demanded Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat be banned as it portrays Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal in an “unseemly manner” and distorted facts. In an interview with a leading media publication, the Minister said, "It is unfortunate that the legendary Jat ruler, Maharajah Surajmal has been depicted in an unseemly light and historical facts have been distorted in the film, Panipat. He then added that due to the protests taking place in Haryana, Rajasthan and other parts in the North, the film should be banned to avoid a law and order situation.

READ: Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Film Rakes In Good Numbers

Previously, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje condemned the movie for portraying Maharaja Surajmal in wrong light. On Sunday, the former chief minister of Rajasthan took to Twitter and wrote: "Portrayal of a noble, sincere and kind-hearted king like Maharaja Surajmal in the wrong light by the filmmaker of Panipat is deplorable."

Box office collection of the film:

Released on December 6, Panipat raked in a business of ₹4.12 crores on its opening day, recording a decent number. According to the latest box office reports, the Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer worked wonders at the box office over the weekend, as the movie did a business of a whopping ₹13.75 crores. In total, Panipat made a business of ₹18 crores, within three days of its release in theatres. Sharing a detailed report about the movie’s box-office collections on his Twitter handle, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film has done exceedingly well in Maharashtra

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

READ: Panipat BO Collection For Day 1 Seems To Have Fallen Short Of Makers' Expectations

READ: Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Shares A BTS Video; This Is How Malaika Arora Reacted To It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.