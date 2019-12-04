Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Shares A BTS Video; This Is How Malaika Arora Reacted To It

Arjun Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The film was in production for a while and is now ready to go on screen on December 6, 2019. Arjun will be essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the commander-in-chief in the third battle of Panipat. Arjun had to go through a physical transformation for the film; the actor went bald to portray his character. Now, Arjun Kapoor has shared a behind-the-scenes video from when he shaved his head for the role.

Panipat behind the scenes video:

I can’t believe the film is about to come out... I shot this in January when we were about to begin shooting again after the new year break... it’s been a journey and a half. So grateful for the chance to play Bhau... 48 hours to go... pic.twitter.com/wm7kxeX57F — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 4, 2019

Arjun shared the video on both Instagram and Twitter, where the actor enjoys a vast following. Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora also gave a nod to his transformation by dropping a like on the video. Earlier, the actor had shared how he and the creative team of the film worked to find a proper look for the character. Check out the video below.

About Panipat: The Great Betrayal

Panipat is directed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker, who previously helmed period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. It features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles. Based on the third battle of Panipat, the historical drama film is all set to release on December 6, 2019.

