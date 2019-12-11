'Panipat' Fifth Day Box Office Collection | Arjun Kapoor Starrer Performing Low

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon along with others. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar it is a historical period action drama film. It released on December 6, 2019, clashing with Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Check out its box office collection till now.

Panipat fifth day box office collection

Day wise

Friday – ₹4.12 crore

Saturday - ₹5.78 crore

Sunday - ₹7.78 crore

Monday - ₹2.59 crore

Tuesday ­­- ₹2.21 crore

Total Collection - ₹22.48 crore

Panipat received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences. The war drama film is reportedly made on a budget of around ₹70-80 crores. The box office collection of the film is not well as compared to its budget. It has to increase tremendously to break even or might receive a flop or disaster verdict. Even after mostly positive reviews, the clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is doing great at the box office, has affected its runs at the theatres.

Mardaani 2 and The Body will release the coming Friday. This might make a worse impact on Panipat’s collection. As four popular movies will be running together, the films with good reviews is expected to keep doing better at the box office. Final verdict of Panipat can be given after its second week. The movie has collected around ₹5.97 crore at the overseas market.

#Panipat fails to gain momentum,

fails to sustain at the box office, Considering budget, all India theatrical price, the level of recovery should have been more in terms of Collection #Panipat verdict = DISASTER.... pic.twitter.com/oBwaf7CG7I — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 11, 2019

About Panipat

The movie is based on the T-hird battle of Panipat, which reportedly took place in the 18th century. It was between Marathas and the Afghan army. Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of Maratha Army and Sanjay Dutt is playing Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Parvati Bai.

