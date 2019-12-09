Panipat: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The #boycottpanipat Controversy

Panipat, which was released on December 6, had a cold opening in the theatres, as the movie faced tough competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie, that is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was recently in the midst of controversies. Read on to know more about the controversy that is surrounding the movie and the hashtag that is trending.

Ashutosh's Panipat in the midst of controversies

The Ashutosh Gowariker directed historical flick Panipat is facing controversies and opposition from the Jat community of Rajasthan. The portrayal of the Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in the movie sparked the controversy that paved the way to the trending hashtag of Boycott Panipat. This is not the first time that a movie by Ashutosh Gowariker is facing controversy and opposition. Previously, the director was in trouble for his 2008 movie Jodhaa Akbar.

In the movie Panipat, the Jat ruler is reportedly seen as a greedy emperor who refuses to help the Maratha forces in the battle of Panipat, unless he is given the control of the Agra Fort. This depiction of the Jat ruler enraged the Jat community of Rajasthan, and the tourist minister of Rajasthan, Vishvendra Singh demanded that the film should be banned in the northern part of India. He made a tweet on December 8, 2019, to showcase his disappointment towards the movie and how it portrayed the great Jat ruler. Singh is the descendant of Maharaj Surajmal himself. Here is the tweet by the minister.

I have woken up to an astonishing amount of tweets, Facebook posts and messages seeking my opinion on the portrayal of my ancestor and the founder of Bharatpur - Maharaja Suraj Mal Ji - in the recently released Panipat movie. — Vishvendra Singh (@vishvendrabtp) December 8, 2019

On this, the director Gowariker reportedly said that there will be questions when you make a historical film. He added that if he was a descendant of a great warrior, he would want to know what is being written about or presented about his family members too. However, at the same time, people should wait and be patient. He also added that he likes to go on the front foot and explain that everything is okay.



