After Raj Thackeray's Endorsement, Vasundhara Raje Condemns Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'

Days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray showered praises on Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat and endorsed it through a social media post, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje condemned the movie for portraying Maharaja Surajmal in wrong light. On Sunday, the former chief minister of Rajasthan took to Twitter and wrote: "Portrayal of a noble, sincere and kind-hearted king like Maharaja Surajmal in the wrong light by the filmmaker of Panipat is deplorable."



Interestingly, just hours ahead of its release on Friday the MNS chief had recommended the movie as a must-watch while highlighting the courage of the Marathas in the fight to protect their sovereignty. He had said that the film deserved to be viewed by everyone in the country. He said that one needs to go revisit the history of the battle of Panipat to appreciate the “perspective behind this defeat".

Bone of contention

In the movie, the great Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau (essayed by Arjun Kapoor) asks Maharaja Surajmal for help against the invading Afghans, but Maharaja Surajmal wanted something in return. When his demands were not met he refused to accompany Sadashiv in his battle against the Afghans.

Locals burn effigies of Ashutosh Gowariker

Raje's statement comes amidst protests in parts of Rajasthan against the Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor starrer period drama. The movie landed in controversy just two days after its release. The period drama seems to have not gone down well with the Jats of Rajasthan who alleged the wrong portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal. The locals have been burning effigy of director Ashutosh Gowariker in protest.

Several other locals are protesting the fact that in the film all the actors are speaking in Rajasthani & Hariyanvi whereas they actually speak the Braj language.

The dialogue controversy

This is not the first controversy faced by the movie. Prior to this, a dialogue by Kriti Sanon who is essaying the role Parvatibai got the makers in trouble. In the trailer, Kriti's character Parvatibai says to her husband Sadashivrao Bhau before going for the war, “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain.” The dialogue was not very well received by many and reportedly, a descendant of Peshwa Bajirao sent a notice to the makers.

About the movie

Ashutosh Gowariker returned to the silver screen after a gap of three years with Panipat. The movie revolves around the Third Battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the Marathas and the Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor was seen in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat while Kriti Sanon featured as Parvati Bai, second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

