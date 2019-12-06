Panipat: The Much-anticipated Period Drama Opens To A Weak Cinema Hall Occupancy

Panipat is an upcoming Bollywood movie based on the Third Battle of Panipat released at the box-office today. However, the reports are stating that the movie’s reception has been much poor than expected by the makers. Here are the approximate figures of the first-day performance of the historical period drama:

Panipat opens to poor occupancy in the morning shows

According to reports by several entertainment portals, despite receiving favourable reviews for the trailer, the box-office occupancy has not reached the expected mark for Panipat yet. The morning show occupancy of the film was reported to be around 8 to 10% and is said to increase in the night shows. For the film to post good first-day collection figures at the box-office, Panipat must witness a spike in its reception.

According to reports, the movie was expected to have a minimum collection of ₹ 6 crores by the end of day 1. However, if the reception trends continue to be same as that of the morning, things might get serious for the period drama. According to Box Office India, the film was expected to perform relatively better in the state of Maharashtra, as it essayed the story of the Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau. However, higher occupancy in Maharashtra will also prove to be less helpful, and the opening day collections of Panipat are likely to be lower than the estimations.

Reasons behind the lesser than expected occupancy numbers

There are two significant reasons for the lesser than expected performance of the Ashutosh Gowariker period drama. The most prominent reason being the fierce competition that the movie is facing from the Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Another reason for the poor performance of Panipat is the 2 hour 51-minute runtime of the movie.

Panipat Cast

The Panipat Cast is one of the elements that add to the grandeur of the period drama. Veteran actors like Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure have also shared the screen space being a part of the Panipat Cast. The Panipat cast features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Monish Behl, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure in the leading roles.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

