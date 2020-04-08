Pankaj Tripathi Talks About COVID-19; Says 'Outbreak Has Built Compassion Among People'

In the current pandemic situation, people are cooped indoors and practising social distancing. Many global stars and celebs keep sharing and motivating people locked in homes. Recently, actor Pankaj Tripathi also joined the list and tried to spread the awareness about the COVID-19 among his fans. In one of his recent posts, he urged people to stay indoors.

Interestingly, Pankaj Tripathi shared an IGTV video on his social media wall, in which he was talking about social distancing and the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. In the video, the Mirzapur actor gave an insight into his quarantine. The actor revealed that to kill the boredom he is cooking for his daughter. Apart from that, he also goes on a walk with his pets sometimes. At the end of the video, he requested fans and followers to stay indoors till further notice.

Pankaj Tripathi giving his piece of mind on COVID-19 crisis

Apart from the post, the 43-year-old actor spilled beans on his quarantine plans in an interview to a portal. Tripathi said that he is bonding with his daughter over storytelling. He also mentioned that he tried cooking Nutella rice, aloo chokha and chana dal for his daughter amid the lockdown.

Talking about entertaining his fans amid the quarantine, Tripathi said that he might shoot a 5 to 10 minutes video, in which he will share his struggle story. The report quotes him saying that he feel grateful that being the son of a farmer, he managed to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor. Tripathi believes that people often take interest to know his story because they think it is interesting and inspiring.

Talking about the COVID-19 crisis, the Stree actor said that the crisis has built a sense of compassion among people. Apart from essential workers, he also urged his fan to respect farmers while highlighting the fact that it is the farmers' effort because of which we have food. He also suggested that more efforts should be made to aware the people who do not have access to TV and phones.

