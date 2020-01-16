Pankaj Tripathi Reveals How His Wife Supported Him During His Struggling Days

Pankaj Tripathi is currently one of Bollywood's most acclaimed and respected actors, known for his content-driven films that tackle interesting themes and have unique concepts. He might be a well-recognised figure today but that was not always the case. In a recent interview with a news organisation, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the hard times in his career where he would struggle to get even the most trifling roles.

Pankaj Tripathi on his early struggles and how his wife supported him

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Expected To Cancel His Yearly Vacation Plans. Here Is Why

Speaking to the news organisation, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that at the beginning of his career, he used to live in a single room house with his wife and would barely get any jobs. He recalled how he had no work and how his wife used to teach in a school in Mumbai and she used to run the house all alone. Even their most basic necessities were fulfilled by her salary.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi to work together again | Know details

Pankaj Tripathi stated that they used to live in a small one-room kitchen house. However, those days were also amazing for him. Pankaj graduated from the National School of Drama and though he faced tough times, he still stuck to his dream of acting due to his love for cinema. Eventually, his hard work paid off and the actor revealed that it was his love for the craft that helped him get through the initial hardship.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi's negative roles that left the fans and critics stunned

Pankaj Tripathi said that he enjoyed working as an actor so much that he often would lose track of time while thinking about his character in the bathroom. He also added that his love of literature aided him in his pursuit of becoming a better actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is set to feature in prominent roles in several upcoming such as '83, Mumbai Saga, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Angrezi Medium, and Ludo. He will next be seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium, which is set to release on March 20, 2020.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi has reportedly opted out of Panga due to lack of dates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.