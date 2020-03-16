Pankaj Tripathi Is Living Life With Discipline During Time Off Due To Coronavirus

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is known for his brilliant performances in several film and series. He leads quite a busy life shooting for several projects that are under his belt. In past few weeks, he has been busy, but now Pankaj Tripathi has also finally got a vacation from his hectic schedule courtesy of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He recently came out and talked about how he is spending his time. Here is what Pankaj Tripathi had to say about his vacation.

Pankaj Tripathi gets a break amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While speaking to a leading daily, Pankaj Tripathi expressed that he had not got a holiday for a long time. He added that when he got a break due to Coronavirus he spent his day at home watching documentaries. Pankaj also added that he also cooked food for his family yesterday. He then added that this was his first big vacation after his Scotland vacation last year. He also added that he feels sad about getting an off just because of the situation.

Pankaj Tripathi also shared an important message for his fans. He expressed that people should maintain personal hygiene to be safe from the virus. He also urged his fans to maintain hygiene and keep social distance. He also asked his fans to refrain from going to crowded places. Pankaj Tripathi also added that he is still living his life with the discipline that he always lives with. He added that he will be going for his walks and doing yoga as he intended to do.

On the professional front

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Homi Adjania’s film Angrezi Medium. This film stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Other than this, he will be seen in the film Gunajn Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mimi.

