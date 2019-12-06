Pankaj Tripathi's Best Supporting Roles Which Were Much-loved By Viewers

Pankaj Tripathi has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films and series. The actor is loved for his versatile performances and script selection. Here are five films featuring the actor that were loved by the audience.

Best supporting roles played by Pankaj Tripathi

1. Dharm (2007)

Dharm is a drama film with elements from the history which released in the year 2007. The film revolves around an orphan child who is brought to an unknown house. The film has been written by Vibha Singh and Varun Gautam and directed by Bhavna Talwar. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Suryaprakash, who is a pivotal part of the story. The film also stars actors like Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, and Hqarishikttaa Bhatt in important roles.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur is an action drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolves around a clash between two sects of Wasseypur. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap who also contributed to the script of the film. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Sultan and also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, and Richa Chadha in significant roles.

3. Newton (2017)

Newton is a drama film released in the year 2017. The film revolves around a man’s efforts to get people to vote in a Maoist hit area. The film was directed by Amit Masurkar, who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars Pankaj Tripathi in a semi negative character. The film also stars actors like Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil, and Raghuvir Yadav amongst others. The film was loved by most critics.

4. Stree (2018)

Stree is a horror-comedy film which released in the year 2018. The film revolves around a woman’s ghost haunting a village. It has been directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as a man who knows how to solve the mystery. The film stars actors like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the audience and critics alike.

5. Super 30 (2019)

Super 30 is a biography film based on the life of Anand Kumar. The film revolves around a man who runs a free coaching class for poor IIT aspirants. The film was written by Sanjeev Dutta and directed by Vikas Bahl. It stars Pankaj Tripathi in a negative character. Super 30 also stars actors like Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, and Nandish Singh in important roles. The film was praised for its plot and execution.

