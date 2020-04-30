Rishi Kapoor's Characteristic, Cute "tirade" From Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Is Going Viral

Rishi Kapoor’s death has certainly been a shock for all Bollywood lovers. His fans have been sharing posts as tribute from their respective social media accounts. Not only the fans but people from all the working sectors have been posting about Rishi Kapoor’s death. A recent video uploaded by a paparazzi Instagram account has now been gaining much attention. The video shows Rishi Kapoor as he was exiting Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. Read more about Rishi Kapoor’s video on Instagram.

Rishi Kapoor's video from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

The video shows Rishi Kapoor interacting with the paparazzi. He starts by scolding them for making too much noise and asks them to lessen it as it may disturb people living in the surrounding areas. After the photographers calmed down, Rishi explained the need to make the surrounding people comfortable. He also makes them happy by delivering a dialogue that says that the two cannot live without each other. The post is captioned with, “This sweet video at @ektarkapoor diwali bash. The entire media fraternity will miss a godfather like actor who scolded us with his love and affection”.

Rishi Kapoor's death

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

