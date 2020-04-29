Ekta Kapoor Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Says 'Soul Never Dies, Nor Do Legends'

Legendary Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan passed away earlier today. The early demise of the actor has left the film fraternity shocked and condolences are pouring in from everywhere for his grieving family. Recently, Ekta Kapoor on Instagram posted a clip of Irrfan Khan from his movie, Life of Pie and penned a heartfelt note on his death.

Ekta Kapoor expresses her grief at the early demise of Irrfan Khan

The whole film fraternity and other celebrities took to their social media to share their memories of the late Irrfan Khan. Ekta Kapoor on Instagram too shared a clip from the actor's one of the most acclaimed movies, Life of Pie. In the video, Irrfan Khan can be heard ruminating on life and death. Adding a caption to her post, Ekta Kapoor on Instagram wrote, "With d angels now! D soul never dies! Nor do legends. ! RIP sir’ !".

Irrfan Khan aged 53 was admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai yesterday and passed away earlier today. His team released a statement about the actor's demise. It said,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Image credit: Ekta Kapoor Instagram, Irrfan Khan Instagram

