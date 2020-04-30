Rishi Kapoor's Death: Neena Gupta, Esha Gupta & Milind Soman Pay Tributes

The death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has certainly shocked the entire Bollywood industry. A number of people have been sharing their feelings about the veteran actor since his passing away. His fellow artists from the film industry have also been sharing posts as a tribute for Rishi Kapoor. Recently, Bollywood stars like Neena Gupta, Esha Gupta, and Milind Soman have taken to their respective social media handles to express their feelings about Rishi Kapoor. Here are some of the posts for Rishi Kapoor from his fellow workers from the Bollywood film industry.

Bollywood stars mourn as Rishi Kapoor passes away

Neena Gupta took the opportunity to share a still from the sets of her film, Mulk. in the film, Rishi Kapoor and Neena Gupta were seen playing the roles of a husband and wife. She also left a heartfelt message as the caption of the post. She wrote, “Will miss you soooooo much rishi ji just thinking about all the nice time we spent at d Mulk shoot miss miss miss” Similarly, Esha Gupta has also shared a picture of rishi Kapor on her Instagram. She wrote, “Sochenge tumhe pyaar kareke nahi.. rishi sir”. The same way, popular actor, Milind Soman also shared, “Shocked..” on his Twitter account.

Shocked.. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family releases a statement as he passes away

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

