Hrithik Roshan's Films That Failed To Impress Audience & Didn't Make A Mark At IMDb

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses, with his stellar onscreen performances and unconventional talent. Famous for his work in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish and the Dhoom series, Hrithik Roshan has set the balls rolling in many ways.

However, the actor went through his share of thorns before witnessing enormous success in Bollywood. Here are a few films of the actor, which failed to impress masses and tanked at the box office.

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage follows the story of the daughter of a rich criminal industrial tycoon, who falls in love with a college boy. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage also stars Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari and Nishigandha Wad in prominent roles. Despite impressing masses with its trailer and conventional story-line, the movie failed to impress masses and got a 3.1 rating on IMDB.

Yaadein

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the leading roles, the story of the film revolves around the life of Raj Singh Puri, who is a single father of three young girls and shares a deep bond with them. The story gets further interesting when one of his daughters falls in love with his estranged friend's son and things turn sour. Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film opened to negative reviews and eventually, failed to rake in good business and scored a 4.4 rating on IMDB

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol in the leading roles, Na Tum Jaane Na Hum narrates the story of a romantically inclined couple, who decide to get to know each other through letters without disclosing their identities. Directed by Arjun Sablok, the movie also stars Alok Nath and Smita Jaykar in prominent roles. The movie earned a 5.0 rating on IMDB.

What's next for Hrithik?

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish 4 will releases on December 25, 2020.

