Hrithik Roshan's 'fanboy Moment' With Legendary Amitabh Bachchan Is Unmissable

Hrithik Roshan is a social media enthusiast as he goes on to share several pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Hrithik Roshan is often seen posting throwback pictures, adorable pictures with his boys, travelling pictures, shooting picture and many more. And this rare fanboy picture of Hrithik Roshan is too cute to miss.

Hrithik Roshan shared a major throwback picture of his fanboy moment on his Instagram handle. He is seen posing alongside the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Hrithik Roshan can be seen wearing an over-sized t-shirt with grey pants while Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and sported it with a brown jacket.

Along with the picture, Hrithik Roshan also wrote, “my fan moment as a kid!" He also feels like there's a little bit of Amitabh Bachchan in every actor. Hrithik Roshan seems to be reviving his childhood days and is loving it during the quarantine period. Check out the picture below:

As soon as Hrithik Roshan posted the photo, fans went gaga. They loved the picture and went on to cheer the actors in the comment section. Fans also went on to agree in the comment section that Amitabh is a true legend and so is Hrithik Roshan. Check out a few comments by fans below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film War alongside Tiger Shroff. As per reports, the film was critically acclaimed at the box office as it churned out a sum of $67,179,155. The film was also loved by fans and movie-goers. War was helmed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The actor is currently enjoying his quarantine period with his kids as he goes on to share several pictures on his Instagram handle.

