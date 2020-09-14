Parambrata Chatterjee Reaches Out To Aid WBCS Aspirant, Offers To Buy Books For His Exam

Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter offered to help a West Bengal Civil Services exam aspirant with the purchase of books for his entrance exam. A user named Saikat Roy requested Parambrata to help with books for WBCS as he revealed that he cannot afford to buy them. He wrote, "Sir I want to sit for WBCS this year, but due to my family's poor financial condition I can't afford to pay for books which are essential for preparation. So I request you if you can help me with those books then I will be able to start my preparation. Sir please help."

The Bulbbul actor responded to the user by asking him to send all details to him as he shared his email address to communicate with him. This act of benevolence has been lauded by his fans as they liked the post on social media.

Can you send me all your details? I’ll certainly look into it. Find my email id in your DM. https://t.co/HajVlpbH5v — parambrata (@paramspeak) September 14, 2020

Recently, in an interaction with an agency, the Bengali film star shared that he may have missed some great opportunities in Hindi cinema, but the movies that come to him from Mumbai are handpicked and by directors who really want to work with him. One of the biggest names in Bengali cinema, Parambrata made his Hindi film debut with Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Kahaani in 2012. His other Hindi projects include Gangs of Ghosts, Yaara Silly Silly and Pari, where he worked with actor-producer Anushka Sharma.

In the Netflix film Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Parambrata played the role of an emancipated man of medicine.

"There are two reasons for me to do few films in Hindi. I have my priorities here as I juggle a lot of hats- I make films myself, I produce content for my company and I have a lot of films as an actor here. That has always made me not leave my roots and settle in Mumbai", the actor told PTI in an interview.

