WBJEE Result 2020 To Be Out On August 7, Says WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee, the Education Minister of West Bengal, revealed in a press brief that the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam will be out soon. As per the minister, the WBJEE result will be announced this week by Friday, that is August 7, 2020. Students who have registered for the 2020 sessions of the WBJEE are urged to check the official website for updates. The link for the same is https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBCMS/public/home.aspx. The result tab will be live on Friday once the results are out.

Even though the examinations were held in the month of February 2, 2020, the evaluation of the papers was greatly delayed due to the pandemic situation. As the first round of lockdown was imposed in March, the assessment was hampered due to the COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

As per the official notification, there are over 18,000 seats out of the total 32,000 seats that have been kept untaken which can filled after the results. West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam committee has also made another change and decided to hold the exams on the first Sunday of every February henceforth.

Recently, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or the WBBSE has announced the results of the class 12th examinations on July 17. Thousands of students who had appeared for the examinations received the results and can now further initiate the admissions for the undergraduate courses.

The passing percentage for class 12th students was 90.13% which saw a slight increase since last year. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is conducted to shortlist students for the private as well as government engineering examinations under the aegis of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. This eligibility exam is only for the state of West Bengal colleges and institutions.

Here are the steps to check WBJEE result once it is out

Once the results for WBJEE is out students must log in to the official website that is mentioned above. There will be a tab under the name WBJEE result, click on it. Students must keep the admit cards handy on WBJEE result date Enter all the credentials to understand WBJEE cut off and then click submit. Check the WBJEE result for any discrepancies. If you make the cutoff declared on the day then you will be moved into the WBJEE counselling process.

