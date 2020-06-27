Parambrata Chattopadhyay On His Role In 'Bulbbul': "I Play A Man On Mission"

Bulbbul recently released on Netflix is getting appreciated by the critics and audiences alike for its storyline and stellar performances by the lead cast. Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who essays the role of Dr Sudip in the thriller, talked about his role in the film. He said that his character in Bulbbul is of that of a man who is quenching for change. He wants to expose the villagers to new and modern ideas and wants them to go past superstitions and treat everyone equal, added Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Parambrata used adjectives like deep and peculiar while talking about his character in the Netflix film.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay on the resemblance between 'Pari' and 'Bulbbul'

Initially, when Bulbbul was announced, many media reports speculated that the film is the sequel to Parambrata and Anushka Sharma's horror movie Pari (2018). Responding to the initial rumours, Parambrata Chattopadhyay said that although the universe of both films is the same, but Bulbbul is different. He added that Anvita Dutt (writer-director) intertwined folklore with woman atrocities to showcase a tale that is heart-wrenching, unlike Pari, which was a horror film.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay on balancing Tollywood and Bollywood

Parambrata Chattopadhyay made his Bollywood debut with Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani (2012). Following which the actor has starred in many Hindi language movies. Talking about his Hindi films, Parambrata said that he tries to balance between Tollywood (Bengali) and Bollywood. He exclaimed that he mostly does Tollywood films and once in a while does a Hindi movie, which has helped him garner a wider audience. People now watch my Bengali films with subtitles and recognise and appreciate his work, said Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

All details about Parambrata Chattopadhyay starrer 'Bulbbul'

Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, narrates the tale of a child bride, who is dejected from the scrutiny society lays on her. The movie also features actors like Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in prominent roles. Bulbbul is directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma and premiered on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

