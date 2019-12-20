Paresh Rawal's Films That Failed To Impress The Audience At The Box Office

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is known to tickle the audience's funny bones with almost all of his performances. Kown for his perfectly timed comedy and the unique qualities of his characters, Rawal made his Bollywood debut with the 1985 film Arjun as a supporting character. The film that gained him popularity was the 1986 blockbuster Naam. Throughout his career, the actor delivered multiple hit films but every actor has their share of flops. Here are some of his films that did not do well at the Box Office.

Dharam Sankat Me

The film revolves around Dharampal, a 55-year-old man, who discovers that he was born into a Muslim family and then adopted into a Hindu one. His life turns upside down with this discovery and he gets confused with which religion to follow. It is a drama film directed by Fuwad Khan. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Annu Kapoor.

Raja Natwarlal

The film revolves around Raja who cheats people to make quick money. However, he seeks help from Yogi to settle scores with Varda who is a billionaire based in Cape Town when he kills his best friend, Raghav. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Humaima Malik and Emraan Hashmi.

Himmatwala

Directed by Sajid Khan, Himmatwala also stars Ajay Devgn, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film revolves around an evil landlord who falsely accuses a temple priest of stealing money which causes him to commit suicide. Years later, his son decides to take his vengeance by marrying his daughter.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge revolves around a Mumbai-based couple Puneet and Munmun whose lives turn upside down when a distant relative arrives at their place and starts interfering in their personal and professional affairs. Directed by Ashwini Dhir, the film made about ₹39 crores at the Box Office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma.

No Problem

No Problem revolves around Raj who is determined to lead an honest life and quit committing petty crimes. But, his best friend Yash always lands him into trouble and leads him deeper into it. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is a comedy-drama. The film also stars Neetu Chandra, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

