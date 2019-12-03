Paresh Rawal's Characters In Hera Pheri, Nayak And Other Films That Prove His Versatility

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He started his acting career in 1983 and has featured in over two hundred films. Best known for his comic timing, he has also essayed some of the darkest characters on screen. The 64-year-old actor is known for lighting up the silver screen with his appearance. Here are some of the characters played by him that highlight his acting skills:

Babu Rao Ganpat Rao Apte

The audience and fans of the Hera Pheri series cannot ignore the fact that Babu Rao is one of the funniest characters of the series. Many iconic dialogues delivered by the character went on to become household names. His accent and mannerism of an old-age Marathi man tickled the funny bone of the audience.

Mr Khan

Table No. 21 directed by Aditya Datt was a critically acclaimed film of 2013. Paresh Rawal essayed a character of Mr Khan. His character looks dark as he traps the lead characters Vivaan and Siya. The story of the films keeps the audience at the edge of their seat. The climax of the mystery-thriller opens all the shades of his character and his reason behind seeking revenge.

Bansal

The political-drama Nayak: The Real Hero released in 2001. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in the lead. The OMG actor played a supporting character of a personal assistant. Rawal's character is the support of the lead throughout the film. Be it explaining law and order to the one-day CM or making a young reporter understand the concept of politics, he played a balanced character.

Shri Shri Prakash Guru Ghantal Baba Bangali Sealdah Wale

The Anurag Kashyap directorial No Smoking was considered as a film which was way ahead its time. The thriller-mystery has many nail-biting scenes. Rawal presented a complex character in the film. His layered character of the head of an organisation left no stone unturned to cure the addiction of smoking of the lead character, played by John Abraham.

