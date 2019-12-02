Paresh Rawal And Priyadarshan's Hilarious Comic Dramas That You Must Watch

Paresh Rawal who is known for his comic roles in Bollywood is all set to collaborate with director Priyadarshan for the sequel of the movie Hungama titled Hungama 2. The movie is set to hit the theatres in 2020. The duo has been known for some hit Bollywood movies together. Here are some of the noted works of the duo together.

Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It was directed by Priyadarshan and features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty in lead roles. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It was both a commercial and critical success.

Hungama

Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal have collaborated for many comic dramas. One of the most popular comic dramas of the duo together is Hungama. The movie released in 2003. It performed extremely well at the box-office and was widely loved by the audience.

Malamaal Weekly

Malamaal Weekly is a directorial by Priyadarshan and released in 2006. It stars Paresh Rawal, Om Puri and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics but it was a hit at the box office.

Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Govinda in lead roles. The movie released in December 2006. The movie is a story about the members of a drama troupe who fall in trouble when they are framed for a murder. Things get worse when they find out that their heroine has committed suicide, which is somehow linked with the murder. It was a commercial success at the box-office.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan released in 2009. The story is about two men who try to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman’s dog to demand a hefty ransom from her. Things go haywire when the dog goes missing. The cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It performed moderately well at the box-office.

