Paresh Rawal To Return As Radheshyam In Priyadarshan's Hungama 2?

Paresh Rawal was last seen in the movie Made In China in 2019. The movie didn’t manage to do well at the box office. Reportedly, the actor would be a part of the upcoming movie, Hungama 2. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan. The filmmaker is coming back to Bollywood after seven years. Recently, Priyadarshan announced the movie in an interview with a leading portal. The shooting of the movie will begin in January. The first installment of the franchise released in 2003. It features Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen in lead roles.

According to the reports by a leading daily, Paresh Rawal will apparently be joining the cast of Hungama 2 along with Pranitha Subhash and Meezan Jaffrey. Rawal will be reportedly seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Hungama 2 is scheduled to release in 2020. In a recent interview, the director revealed that the rest of the cast from the prequel of the movie will remain the same.

About Pranitha Subash and Meezan Jaffrey

Pranitha Subash is an actor who has worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films since 2010. She will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Meezan Jaffrey is a 28-year-old actor and is the son of Javed Jaffrey. He made his entry into Bollywood with the film Malaal which was directed by Mangesh Hadawale. Priyadarshan, on finalising Meezan as the lead actor, said to an entertainment portal that he found him a suitable choice as he is a terrific dancer and that he can emote and fight well too.

Priyadarshan's movies

Priyadarshan has given the audience some iconic comedy films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, and Dhol. The director has a signature style of filmmaking and on-point comical dialogue timings. After having a look at the cast of his films, it seems that the director is amazed by Rajpal Yadav as he gives him a spot in most of his films.

