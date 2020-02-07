How To Dress Like Parineeti Chopra Morning, Afternoon And Night? Get Style Inspiration

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi and is also busy shooting for her next projects. She will be seen in a sports biopic in and as Saina Nehwal. Moreover, she finished the shoot for the Bollywood remake of Girl on the Train, which will be released in the second half of 2020. Off late, the Ishaqzaade actress has been giving style and vacation goals with her winter and summer look. We took notes from her wardrobe and listed outfits that one can wear throughout the day.

How to dress like Parineeti Chopra throughout the day?

Parineeti Chopra often dons fun casuals, similarly one can take inspiration from the classic over-the-top blazer with white T’s and denim. Step out in the cold mornings in this look. Pair it with chic pumps. For a summer morning, beat the heat with a breezy white tube dress. Pair it up with gold layered accessories and nude pumps. In both the morning looks, let your hair loose.

Look one

Look two

For the afternoon meetings and important outings let your boss lady vibes out! Like Parineeti, wear a bustier v-cut tube top with contrast co-ord pantsuit. A sleek push back hairstyle will complement the bold style. For the ones who want to go out for afternoon events a little simpler, wear the LBD with classic plumps. To raise the tempo a little, let your hair do the drama.

Look one

Look two

And for the final night and evening look, give your best gown a chance. Attend an event with grace with nude gowns, amped up with embroidered florets and leaves. Leave your hair in a sleek style which will work well with the glam make-up. A tinge of accessories will be just right!

