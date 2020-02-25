Parineeti Chopra’s New Sea-facing Apartment In Mumbai Is Goals, Take A Look

It is said that Parineeti Chopra finalised her new house recently after checking out 30 different houses. She finalised the sea-facing apartment in Bandra, which is on the first floor. Reportedly, she desired to have a place which is calm and comfortable. As per reports, the exquisite interiors of the house was decided on after taking inputs from the interior designer as well as the homeowner herself.

Inside Parineeti Chopra’s sea-facing Mumbai home

The house has a modern chic aura and has brick walls which are splashed with colour. The apartment has a living room with glasses around. As Parineeti wanted a comfortable stylish house, Shabnam Gupta, her interior designer reportedly handpicked all the rugs, coffee table, colourful walls for the stylish space.

The house also has a balcony which offers a beautiful view of the blue sea. It is connected by sliding doors. The balcony is arranged as a casual outdoor lounge. As the balcony has the sliding doors, the living room can be extended anytime needed by opening the sliding doors of the balcony. Apparently, one side of the corner in the balcony has a small garden and a wooden Jhoola.

The dining area is at the end of the living room and has been designed by Shabnam Gupta. There are layers upon layers. A black-and-white herringbone pattern, using sea-green and black slate strips set in the pale floor, lies as the base for the dining table,” revealed Gupta to a daily.

Also, there are floor-to-ceiling sliding doors between the rooms. There is a comfortable seating area with home theatre system. The master bedroom has panelling on the walls. You will see an elephant print cushion, pink side table lamps in the room.

The house has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, one of the rooms has been converted into a dressing room and has a white painted art deco. It has perfect lighting all around the mirror. The other side is especially for shoes, as per a report.

