Is Sidharth Malhotra An Actor By Chance? Here Is A Peek Into His Unusual Success Story

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most-talked-about and loved actors in Bollywood. The dapper actor made an impressive debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of the Year which made him an overnight star. With his chocolate boy looks, Sidharth Malhotra has the image of the boy-next-door.

He has acted in several Bollywood movies which turned out to be commercial successes. However, it is a lesser-known-fact that acting was not something Siddharth Malhotra ever had in mind.

Sidharth Malhotra, an actor by chance?

While talking to a daily, Sidharth Malhotra shared about his ticket to Bollywood, and what made him become an actor? A lot of young aspiring actors come to the city of dreams in search of that one opportunity which could transform their career. But for the Marjaavaan actor, it was totally different.

Hailing from a non-filmy background in New Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra would have never thought that where his destiny was leading him. Sidharth Malhotra, like other young boys and girls, started modelling for pocket money. Little did he know that it would take him to places.

After doing several modelling campaigns for a few years, Sidharth Malhotra applied for the post of an Assistant Director in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan. That's when Karan Johar spotted the potential actor in Sidharth Malhotra and gave him a golden opportunity of featuring in his movie Student of the Year. The film was a commercial success and Sidharth Malhotra became an overnight star, earning a humungous fanbase.

Since then Sidharth Malhotra has acted in several movies and has tons of accolades under his credit. His most popular films include Ek Villian, Kapoor and Sons, Aiyaary and Marjaavan. The dashing actor will be next seen Dharma Productions Shershaah.

Sherhaah is the biopic of real-life Kargil hero Vikram Batra. He will be paired opposite Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan, who is a popular director down South and has wielded the megaphone for movies like Arrambam, Billa, among others.

Check out the first look of Shershaah here-

Promo Image Credit: Sidmalhotra Instagram

