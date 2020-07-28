Parineeti Chopra Announces Social Media Detox, Says 'See You Soon Fam'

Parineeti Chopra, on Monday night, took to her Instagram story and announced her second social media detox. Parineeti wrote, "Time for another social media detox. See you soon fam." Earlier in April, Chopra had taken to her Instagram story to announce a detox. She wrote, "Gonna take a much-needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me time is needed and important. See you all on the other side."

Parineeti says 'See you soon'

Earlier on July 18, Parineeti Chopra shared a slew of her mother's paintings and urged fans to praise the latter's work. Calling it one of her most 'heartfelt posts' ever, Chopra wrote, "Nothing would make me or my mom happy if you guys buy some of her stuff and display it in your house." The Ishaqzaade actor also expressed that her mother is not a professional artist. However, she loves to paint because it gives her happiness, wrote Parineeti.

Explaining about the paintings, Chopra further penned, "Everything she makes is straight from the heart. She does not have a big studio or some huge production setup. She has put a small chair and table in my old bedroom and works from there. Whenever she gets free from cooking or running the house, she goes upstairs and starts drawing. It is our family’s dream that she does this professionally one day."

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

What's next for Parineeti?

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra last appeared on the silver screen in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi. She will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor. She will be seen essaying the role of Sandeep Kaur in the film. And Arjun Kapoor will play the character of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya.

The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced that they have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar due to the pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. The Girl On The Train remake, which is yet to be titled, will trace the story about a woman who witnesses a murder and embarks on a mission to solve the mystery behind what exactly happened.

