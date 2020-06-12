Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Version Of 'Band Baaja Baaraat'; Fans Say 'Fashionista'

Parineeti Chopra shared a stunning picture of herself on her official Instagram account. As seen in the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor defines royalty with a diamond-studded cap on her head. Parineeti goes all black with a leather jacket, netted top and matte jeggings. Not to miss her poised expression that catches all the attention.

She captioned the post as, "Band Baaja Baaraat (my version)." She has also put a speaker and black circle as a part of her caption. Fans loved Parineeti Chopra's experimental look, as they dropped comments on her post. Take a look at it here.

Parineeti Chopra recently also shared a slew of childhood pictures and wished for her father on his birthday. She penned a heartfelt note for him. The first picture sees Parineeti standing next to her brother’s walking chair, while her parents stand behind them. The next two pictures are also too adorable.

Parineeti Chopra's caption the post read, "My dad. The guy who put singing into my veins. He sings before he talks. Makes fun of everything. Everything. Is car-obsessed. Buys scooters and redesigns them. Feeds everyone else before eating himself. Does not understanding the concept of ordering 'less' from a menu. Army man. Mimics every human being he meets. (Which means he likes you). Insists on growing every vegetable at home. Hates processed food. Works out 2 hours every morning and puts us to shame. Cannot eat curd if it has malai. 3 bowls of dessert are nothing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD! @pawanchopra01 P.S. Our parents send us these singing videos from every holiday they take."

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor. She will be seen essaying the role of Sandeep Kaur in the film. And Arjun Kapoor will play the character of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya.

The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced that they have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Through their tweet, they also revealed that the health and safety of everyone are of utmost importance to them during the pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra is also gearing up for her upcoming outing, Saina. The movie chronicles the story of the badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her journey to fame. Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train.

