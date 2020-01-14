Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Video Singing This 90s Song Is A Must-watch

Posting a fun video with her Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra can be seen giving off some major retro vibes in a jam session. In the video, the two can be seen crooning to Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, and it is pure gold! However, this is not the first time the duo have shared a frame together.

Prior to this, on the sets of their film, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana jammed to Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh. After the actress' fan page posted the throwback clip, fans flooded the comment section requesting the actors to share screen space for a second time.

Parineeti & Ayushmann croon together

Right from her debut in the hit film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra has been in the film industry for almost eight years, being a part of blockbuster movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, amongst others. Ishaqzaade even won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards that year.

Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming biopic based on the Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. She has been reported to be undergoing grueling training to get in shape for her character in the Saina biopic.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, ruled the box office in the year 2018 and 2019 with blockbuster hits like Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Dream Girl, and Bala. The actor is gearing up for, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, which is all set to release on February 21. The film deals with the story of a conservative family who comes to terms with the fact that their son is homosexual. The sequel will also star Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao who played the supporting roles in the film Badhaai Ho as Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents.

