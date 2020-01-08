Parineeti Chopra Blames THIS Actor For Making Her Heart 'weak'

Right from her debut in the hit film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra has been in the film industry for almost eight years, being a part of blockbuster movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, amongst others. Ishaqzaade even won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards that year. Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming biopic based on the Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. She has been reported to be undergoing gruelling training to get in shape for her character in the Saina biopic. Chopra, who is also very active on social media, dropped a comment on her fellow friend's picture in Bollywood.

Parineeti Chopra's heart falls weak for Katrina Kaif

Parineeti Chopra who is working on her physique for Saina biopic had once broken her back during the session. The actor is quite keen on maintaining her diet too. Her Instagram stories are all about her hard-working sessions and determination to build up her physique. On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, flaunting her stunning abs. Parineeti, who loved Katrina's physique, dropped a comment on the latter’s picture saying, "My weak heart." Looks like Parineeti Chopra aspires to get a physique like Katrina Kaif for her upcoming flick.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has three films lined up in her kitty. She is reported to be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Dreamworks film titled, The Girl On The Train. On the other hand, her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is in the post-production phase. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar reunites Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra who have worked together in a couple of films before. Though the film is already in post-production, there have been no announcements made about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s release date.

