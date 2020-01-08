Ayushmann Khurrana Praises Big B, Says 'He Knows Lines Of The Other Person'

Ayushmann Khurrana had a successful 2019 where he delivered back to back hits at the box-office. The actor has been reported to kickstart 2020 with Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan, and then his reunion with the Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar for Gulabo Sitabo.

Recently, during a conversation about his experience from Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana was all praises about his co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Here is what the Andhadhun actor had to say:

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Will To Work In Action Movie; Hints Next With Anubhav Sinha

‘Big B is so intelligent and energetic even at this age!” – Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana will share the screen space with the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his career. Speaking about his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, he said that Big B is a brilliant actor. He also mentioned how even at his age, Amitabh Bachchan is so intelligent and energetic.

He further added that Amitabh Bachchan comes so prepared that he even knows the dialogues of his co-actors.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira & Kids Swim With Sharks, Spine-tingling Video Surfaces

More about Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo is an upcoming comedy-drama and will feature the on-screen pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The films cast also features Nalneesh Neel and Mayank Kumar Mishra in some of the pivotal roles.

Juhi Chaturvedi has written the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Gulabo Sitabo. Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri have bankrolled the film under the banner of Rising Sun Films Production.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl Vs Bala; Which Film Did Better At The Box Office?

More about Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most impactful and inspirational actors from Bollywood. He made his debut with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. However, Amitabh Bachchan rose to prominence with his performance in Anand. Big B has also worked as a playback singer for several of his film songs. He also hosts the Sony TV trivia reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His upcoming films include Aankhen 2, Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund and Brahmastra.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Shirtless As Tahira Says "books And Bikinis For 2020" ; See Pics

More about Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a singer-actor who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. Some of Ayushmann Khurrana’s notable works include Vicky Donor, Article 15, Andhadhun, Dream Girl and Bala. Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be working on Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. He has reunited with Shoojit Sircar for Gulabo Sitabo, which will also feature the pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Turns A Year Older, Wife Tahira Kashyap Pens The Sweetest Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.