Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu which released in 2017, was an exceptionally important YRF film for both these talented actors. This is because both Parineeti and Ayushmann's previous releases did not create any magic at the box-office window. Thus, after a great deal of anticipation from their fans, this Parineeti Chopra starrer film finally released in cinemas.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Top 5 Movies On Amazon Prime Video To Watch During Lockdown

With smashing music and impeccable cinematography, Meri Pyaari Bindu got mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Some loved the Akshay Roy film immensely, and others not so much. But a couple of scenes and songs from this romantic film have now turned in gifs and are surfacing online. So let's take a look at the best Parineeti Chopra gifs with Ayushmann Khurrana from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Parineeti Chopra's best gifs from Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana

The Catchy Hookstep

Yeh Jawaani Teri is a highly popular track from the Parineeti and Ayushmann Khurrana's movie. It is a celebratory track wherein both Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann are dancing their hearts out. The hook step of this peppy dance number turned into this cute gif.

Also Read: What To Watch On Hotstar During Lockdown | Here's The List Of 5 Patriotic Film

Bindu Performing On The Streets

Parineeti played a fierce, carefree and free-spirited character in this YRF film. This gif is a moment from a scene where Bindu who is an aspiring singer is giving a live performance on a Haath-Gadi pulled by Khurrana, on the empty streets of Kolkata. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor looks ravishing in this stylish ensemble, and AK's warm smile makes this gif an adorable one.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil' Has Power Packed Jukebox That Will Pump Up Your Mood

The Dream Come True Reaction

In this scene from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti looks amazed and shocked both as she does a long handshake with a man, who offers her a music album contract. Parineeti Chopra's reaction in this gif is truly hysterical. We can also observe Ayushmann smiling in the background. A cool gif you can share with friends when they do something out of the box or praiseworthy.

Also Read: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Academic Record

Endearing Romance

In a major portion of the film, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana stay in a live-in relationship. This gif is a romantic moments between the lovebirds Bindu and Avi. Parieneti Chopra looks radiant in this gif.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.