Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Vacation Pictures Will Make You Crave For A Holiday

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Since then, the actor has acted in several movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Kesari to name a few. The actor is quite active on her social media, giving her fans a daily update of her activities, movies, and vacations. Currently, Parineeti Chopra is vacationing in the Maldives, giving her fans major vacay goals with her holiday posts.

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture from her vacation where she is seen enjoying the view of the ocean with a hammock in the middle of the ocean. The actor is seen wearing a black monokini and black sunglasses. In the caption of the picture, Parineeti wrote, ‘A hammock in the middle of the ocean? Yes, please’.

In the second picture, Parineeti is seen simply chilling. The actor kept it comfortable and pulled off a laid-back kind of style for her vacation as she is seen wearing a black dress paired with a hat. In the caption of the picture, Parineeti Chopra shared her feeling and wrote that the ocean makes her happy. The actor called the Maldives her second home and in her caption, she also thanked the resort and the staff for making her stay enjoyable.

On the work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is gearing up for two upcoming releases this year that is Saina, which is a biopic of Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

