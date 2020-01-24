Cost Of Parineeti Chopra's Gucci Swimsuit Can Buy You A Romantic Getaway To Bali; Read

Parineeti Chopra is nowadays seen at the badminton court as she is working hard and training even harder for her upcoming movie Saina. But it seems as the actor is now in the mood of vacations. Parineeti took a break from work to spend time in the Maldives. In an Instagram post, Parineeti shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit and its cost might slip the ground from below everyone's feet.

Parineeti Chopra chills in her swimsuit

Parineeti Chopra shared pictures of herself on her Instagram. The actor shared one picture where she can be seen swimming in the blue waters. She is sitting on a hammock and is smiling as the picture is captured. In the caption of the post, Parineeti wrote that she loves the hammock in the middle of the ocean.

In the picture, Parineeti can be seen wearing a Gucci swimsuit. According to an article on a leading news website, Parineeti's black swimsuit costs 25,000 approximately. She also shared another picture where she is seen lying down in a black dress. She seems to be happy and content on her vacation. In the caption, Parineeti said that if she is happy after she gets to be in the ocean. She also called the Maldives her second home.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie was directed by Prashant Singh. She is currently training hard for her upcoming movie Saina. The actor will be portraying the role of the Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal.

Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

